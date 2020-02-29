Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Growlers

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Newfoundland Growlers

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by XYMOPrint

Inaugural Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival - Located on Church Street from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (25-25-5-1) are back on home ice as they host the defending Kelly Cup champions, the Newfoundland Growlers (37-16-0-1). This is the lone meeting of the regular season between Orlando and Newfoundland; the Solar Bears won the 2018-19 series with a 3-2-0-0 record. The Solar Bears are looking to defend a four-game winning streak on home ice dating back to Feb. 14. The Growlers have dropped five of their last six matches, including a 3-0 loss at Florida on Friday.

LOOK TO LEBLANC: Solar Bears captain made his return to the lineup on Friday night after missing Orlando's previous seven games. Of the several returning players from last year's squad, LeBlanc leads the active roster in career scoring against Newfoundland with three points (2g-1a) against the Growlers.

KUQALI AND CAMMARATA APPROACH MILESTONES FOLLOWING SCORE CORRECTIONS: Orlando's lone goal in Friday's loss at Atlanta has been retroactively credited to Taylor Cammarata, giving Alexander Kuqali an assist on the goal. Cammarata's next goal will give him 50 in his pro career, while Kuqali's next two assists will give him 50 helpers in his career.

WINDSOR LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK: Despite a rough outing against Atlanta on Friday, goaltender Clint Windsor has demonstrated a capability to rebound from a regulation loss this season, going 7-2-2 in that situation. His next victory will give him 18 in his Solar Bears career, tying him with Martin Ouellette for fifth on the club's all-time leaderboard.

BRODZINSKI REMAINS STABLE BACK-END PRESENCE: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski leads Orlando's defensive corps in the month of February with a +3 rating; he has also posted six points (3g-3a) through nine games this month.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Growlers are in their second year of an affiliation with the Toronto Maple Leafs and possess 11 players on their roster on either AHL or NHL contracts. Sophomore forward Brady Ferguson leads Newfoundland in scoring with 51 points (18g-33a) in 51 games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. for a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday. Fairwinds members can visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info on how to claim a pair of free tickets to the game.

