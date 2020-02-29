Davidson Gets First Tally as Rays Best Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Third period goals by forwards Cam Askew and Scott Davidson gave the South Carolina Stingrays (42-11-3-1) a 3-1 win over the Worcester Railers (19-34-4-0) at the DCU Center on Saturday night.

Davidson's late tally was the first of his professional career, while Askew's marker was his 11th of the season and third in as many games. Defender Kristofers Bindulis also scored for South Carolina in the second period, while goaltender Logan Thompson stopped 29 shots on the way to the 22nd victory of his rookie season.

South Carolina's victory was their 23rd in 29 road contests this season, improving their ECHL-best points percentage away from home to 0.862.

The Stingrays came out of the gate hot and registered the first five shots on net but were unable to break through in the opening minute. Instead, the Railers took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Tyler Poulsen at 1:48 of the opening frame.

South Carolina responded at the start of the second when Bindulis beat goaltender Jakub Skarek for his sixth strike of the season at 1:33 to knot the game at 1-1. Forward Matthew Weis got possession of the puck for the Rays with a face-off win before Steve Whitney found Bindulis open on the right wing for the goal. Whitney now has points in all four of his games with SC this season (3g, 3a).

Things were even at the start of the final frame, but Askew put the Stingrays in front 2-1 on his 11th goal of the year with help from linemate Max Novak at 3:23. Askew moved down the right win in the Railers' zone before besting goaltender Jakub Skarek with a shot over the shoulder.

Then at 11:58, forward Alec Marsh found Davidson open in front of the net and the Trail, B.C. native capitalized on the chance for his first pro tally to make it 3-1 during the 28th game of his rookie season. Defender Jordan Klimek earned the second assist on the play.

South Carolina got in penalty trouble late in the game after Tim Harrison and Jaynen Rissling took back-to-back minor penalties that gave the Railers a 6-on-3 advantage with two minutes remaining. But Thompson and the rest of the Rays held the fort and kept Worcester off the board to seal the victory.

The Stingrays outshot the Railers 36-30 in the contest and neither team was able to score on the man-advantage with Worcester finishing 0-for-3 and SC ending at 0-for-2. Skarek turned aside 33 shots in a losing effort.

NEXT GAME

South Carolina is back in action on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Maine Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

