Game Notes: vs Tulsa

Rapid City Rush vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

THIS SEASON

Tulsa: 59gp, 27-25-6-1, 61pts (4th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/28 @ Rapid City (6-3 W)

Rush: 56gp, 27-23-5-1, 60pts (5th Mountain)

Last Game - 2/28 vs Tulsa (6-3 L)

HEAD TO HEAD - 9 of 12 Games Played

Tulsa: 2-6-1-0, 5pts

Power Play: 13.9% (5/36)

Penalty Kill: 75% (36/48)

Leading Scorer(s): Danny Moynihan (9gp, 5g-5ast-10pts)

Rush: 7-2-0-0, 14pts

Power Play: 25% (12/48)

Penalty Kill: 86.1% (31/36)

Leading Scorer(s): Peter Quenneville (9gp, 8g-8ast-16pts)

NOTES

THE BIG PICTURE: For the first time since January 15th, the Rush find themselves on the outside of the Mountain Division playoff bracket due to last night's loss against Tulsa. The Rush now occupy the fifth position in the standings, one point behind the Oilers for the last playoff spot in the division. The benefit for the Rush is that despite the loss and looking from the outside in, they still hold three games in hand against Tulsa. With 16 games remaining in the year, the Rush still have 5 against Kansas City (3 home, 2 away), 4 against Utah (2 each at home and away), 3 against Idaho at home, 3 against Tulsa (2 home this weekend, 1 away), and 1 more against Allen away. Here's a look at the Mountain Division Standings, and upcoming matchups this week:

1) Allen: 58gp, 37-13-6-2, 82pts; This week: 2/29 vs WIC; 3/3 @ TUL; 3/6 @ KC; 3/7 vs TUL

2) Utah: 59gp, 33-16-6-4, 76pts; This week: 2/29 @ ID; 3/6, 3/7 @ RUSH

3) Idaho: 57gp, 33-17-3-4, 73pts; This week: 2/29 vs UT; 3/4, 3/6, 3/7 vs SC

4) Tulsa: 59gp, 27-25-6-1, 61pts; This week: 2/29, 3/1 @ RUSH; 3/3 vs ALN, 3/7 @ ALN

5) RUSH: 56gp, 27-23-5-1, 60pts; This week: 2/29, 3/1 vs TUL; 3/6, 3/7 vs UT

6) Kansas City: 57gp, 24-29-3-1, 52pts; This week: 2/29 vs KZO; 3/6 vs ALN; 3/7, 3/8 vs WIC

7) Wichita: 58gp, 22-28-8-0, 52pts; This week: 2/29 @ ALN; 3/7, 3/8 @ KC

CAME UP SHORT: For a sixth game and seventh instance this season, the Rush scored a shorthanded goal, provided this time around by Stephane Legault 5:41 into the contest. However, it's the second time this season that, despite scoring a shorthanded goal, the Rush have not won the contest. When scoring shorthanded, the Rush are 4-2-0-0 on the season.

JUMPING INTO LEAP DAY: For just the second time ever in Rapid City Rush history, the team will play on the rare February 29th Leap Day. In the previous matchup back in 2the 2011-12 CHL season, the Rush took on the Arizona Sundogs on the road and won 8-4. Mike Vaskivuo, Jeff Kryzakos, and Shawn Limpright each led the way with a goal and 2 assists, while Konrad Reeder struck for a pair of tallies, in addition to three other two-point performances. Tim Boron earned the win in net, stopping 31 of 35 shots.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: Two Rush players carry statistical streaks into tonight's rematch against Tulsa:

Stephane Legault: has points in three straight games (3gp, 2g-1ast-3pts)

Keeghan Howdeshell: has assists and points in three straight games (3gp, 3ast)

