Lead Slips Away in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits utilized a strong effort on the power play to turn around a 2-0 deficit into a lead, but two lapses in the third period gave the Indy Fuel enough to turn that turnaround around. The Fuel bested the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 on Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Alex Rauter and Joe Sullivan scored within 16 seconds of one another in the early stages of the third period, and the Fuel outshot the Swamp Rabbits 13-6 to hold off any chance at a return comeback.

Greenville's power play caught fire in the middle frame down 2-0 in the game. They went 3-for-5 in the second period to turn that deficit upside down.

Mason Baptista began the comeback at the 6:37 mark of the second. After a shot from Patrick Bajkov deflected, Cédric Lacroix quickly turned it into a scoring opportunity. His pass found Baptista in the slot for the goal to cut the lead to one.

Three minutes later, Nathan Perkovich deflected a shot from the point by Matt Marcinew past goaltender Chase Marchand to tie the game. Five minutes later, Liam Pecararo went bar down on a pass from Marcinew to go ahead. Adam Rockwood also posted an assist on both goals.

It erased two earlier goals, a slap shot from Craig Wyszomirski in the first period, and a goal from Rauter early in the second.

Known as one of the more disciplined teams in the league, Indy was goaded into nine infractions, all minor penalties. The Swamp Rabbits' PK was up to the task, stopping all six opportunities on the night.

Jeremy Helvig made 31 saves in the losing effort. The season series between Greenville and Indy is now tied at one.

The Swamp Rabbits will get their chance at a rematch on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network or on ECHL.TV.

