Back to Back Third Period Goals Hands Indy Win over Greenville

February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - After falling 1-0 in a shootout on Friday night, the Indy Fuel hosted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the first half of back to back games. Giving up three straight goals in the second period, Indy would respond with two goals :16 seconds apart in the third period to take home a 4-3 win on Saturday night.

Taking a 1-0 lead with 14 minutes left in the first period, Craig Wyszomirski wired a slap shot through the pad of Swamp Rabbits' goaltender Jeremy Helvig. Throughout the remainder of the opening period, Indy would fail to score on three power plays but would eventually take a one-goal lead into the locker room.

Doubling Indy's lead early in the second period, Alex Rauter rifled a wrist shot past Jeremy Helvig. Taking advantage of a Tim Soderlund boarding penalty, Greenville's Mason got alone in the slot on the power play and beat Marchand with a wrist shot.

After three straight Indy penalties, Greenville's Nathan Perkovich deflected a wrist shot by Matt Marcinew. Taking the lead late in the period, Liam Pecararo fired a slap shot over the shoulder of Chase Marchand, sending the Swamp Rabbits into the locker room with a 3-2 lead.

Scoring back to back goals in the third period, Indy stole the lead from Greenville. Alex Rauter got the scoring started after streaking past a Swamp Rabbits defenseman and beating Helvig with a wrist shot. Stealing the lead :16 seconds later, Joe Sullivan guided a shot over the shoulder of Helvig. Indy would defend a barrage of shots from the Swamp Rabbits but would eventually hold on to win 4-3 on Saturday night.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.