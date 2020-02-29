Cyclones Hammer Nailers in Weekend Finale
February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Wheeling, WV - The Cincinnati Cyclones (35-16-7-1) took down the Wheeling Nailers, 5-2, on Saturday night. Forwards John Wiitala, Jesse Schultz, Ben Johnson, and Nate Mitton, along with defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the goals for the Cyclones, who held the Nailers to zero shots in the first period. It marked the first time since January 23, 2015 that the Cyclones limited an opponent to no shots in a period.
After a scoreless first period that saw Cincinnati outshoot Wheeling, 8-0, the Nailers struck on the power play 3:14 in when forward Cam Brown found the back of the net to put the Nailers on top, 1-0.
Cincinnati was not deterred and tied the game 10 seconds later when Wiitala ripped a shot from the slot into the net to pull the Cyclones even, 1-1. With a little under seven minutes remaining in the frame Cincinnati took the lead when Schultz forced a turnover in front of the net and beat Nailers goaltender Emil Larmi to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.
The 'Clones added another with about a minute and a half left when Johnson brought the puck from below the goal line to the left side of the cage, and he flipped a backhander in to give Cincinnati a 3-1 advantage after 40 minutes.
In the third, Cincinnati pushed their lead to three when Mitton took a feed from forward Ben Holmstrom and ripped a shot in from the right circle to give the 'Clones a 4-1 lead.
After the Nailers cut the deficit back to two, 4-2, on a goal from forward Renars Krastenbergs midway through the frame, Cincinnati restored their three-goal advantage when Bisson ripped a shot from up top and in to seal the Cyclones' 5-2 win.
Cincinnati limited the Nailers to 12 shots on the day, outshooting Wheeling 28-12, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 10 in the win. The Cyclones return home on Wednesday to take on the Kalamazoo Wings. Face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 29, 2020
- Kestner Scores Twice, But Walleye Handed Rare Defeat against Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 8-2 to Kalamazoo - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Closes Weekend with 6-1 Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Set All-Time Franchise Attendance Record in 4-2 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Hammer Nailers in Weekend Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bad to the Bone - Bonar Earns 38-Save Shutout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Put Away Thunder with Two in the Third, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Lead Slips Away in Indy - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Davidson Gets First Tally as Rays Best Worcester - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones a Tough Opponent on Penguins Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Top the Growlers 5-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- No Miracle for Railers in 3-1 Loss to South Carolina on Miracle on Ice Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Back to Back Third Period Goals Hands Indy Win over Greenville - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Aim to Clinch Playoff Spot on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sissons Reassigned to Thunder Ahead of Saturday Night's Game - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Brennan Feasey from University of Windsor - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Host Wichita on Wizarding World Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Leap into Middle Game of Three-In-Three - Reading Royals
- Tulsa Overtakes Rush to Claim First Game of Three in Set - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win in 2-1 Overtime Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Hammer Nailers in Weekend Finale
- Beast Maul Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville
- Cyclones Fall in Midweek Trip Down South
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Greenville