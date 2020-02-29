Worcester Railers HC Sign Brennan Feasey from University of Windsor

February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL(@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Brennan Feasey to an Amateur Tryout Agreement.

Brennan Feasey, a 5-foot-11 180lb forward from Strathroy, ON joins the Worcester Railers after playing five seasons at the University of Windsor from 2015-20 where he played 112 games accumulating 72 points (38-34-72). Prior to heading to the University of Windsor the 25-year-old led the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOJHL) in scoring with the Chatham Maroons during the 2014-15 season where he played 48 games totaling 90 points (41-49-90).

Feasey will wear jersey number 22 and is expected to be in the lineup tonight vs. the South Carolina Stingrays.

