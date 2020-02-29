Solar Bears Top the Growlers 5-1
February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Growlers were unsuccessful in Orlando on Saturday night as the Solars Bears bested them 5-1 in front of a crowd of over 8100 at the Amway Center.
The Solar Bears opened the scoring 5:05 into the game off the stick of Chris Leblanc beating Growlers goalie Angus Redmond who made his second straight start. Justin Brazeau responded for the Growlers 6 minutes later to tie the game at one.
While the Growlers kept to their structure and produced an effective second period it was the Solar Bears who made a difference on the scoresheet with two goals. Trevor Olson and Michael Brodzinski were to Bears goal scorers.
The Solar Bears added two late goals in the third to secure a 5-1 victory as the Growlers lost their second in a row in the Sunshine State.
Quick Hits
Justin Brazeau is now tied for the team goal-scoring with 21.
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville when they take on the IceMen Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
Newfoundland Growlers (37-17-0-1) at Orlando Solar Bears (26-25-5-1)
Saturday, February 29 - Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st ORL 5:05 C. LeBlanc (13) V 8 17 18 28 39 H 11 16 20 72 85
1 - 1 2 1st NFL 11:51 J. Brazeau (21) Z. O'Brien, B. Ferguson PP V 3 9 10 17 22 H 5 16 17 20
1 - 2 3 2nd ORL 14:07 T. Cammarata (14) T. Olson, C. LeBlanc V 8 9 10 18 22 H 11 16 20 72 85
1 - 3 4 2nd ORL 16:17 M. Brodzinski (8) T. Cammarata, T. Olson V 3 9 10 18 22 H 11 16 20 72 85
1 - 4 5 3rd ORL 16:10 J. May (17) PP V 10 18 27 38 H 18 20 27 72 85
1 - 5 6 3rd ORL 17:29 D. Hanlon (1) D. Fitze V 3 15 27 45 48 H 13 17 23 24 44
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 29, 2020
- Kestner Scores Twice, But Walleye Handed Rare Defeat against Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 8-2 to Kalamazoo - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Closes Weekend with 6-1 Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Set All-Time Franchise Attendance Record in 4-2 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Hammer Nailers in Weekend Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bad to the Bone - Bonar Earns 38-Save Shutout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Put Away Thunder with Two in the Third, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Lead Slips Away in Indy - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Davidson Gets First Tally as Rays Best Worcester - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones a Tough Opponent on Penguins Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Top the Growlers 5-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- No Miracle for Railers in 3-1 Loss to South Carolina on Miracle on Ice Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Back to Back Third Period Goals Hands Indy Win over Greenville - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Aim to Clinch Playoff Spot on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sissons Reassigned to Thunder Ahead of Saturday Night's Game - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Brennan Feasey from University of Windsor - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Host Wichita on Wizarding World Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Leap into Middle Game of Three-In-Three - Reading Royals
- Tulsa Overtakes Rush to Claim First Game of Three in Set - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win in 2-1 Overtime Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Solar Bears Top the Growlers 5-1
- Growlers Shutout 3-0 in Estero, Florida
- Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-1
- Growlers Not Successful in Reading, Fall 4-3
- Growlers Tamed by the Mariners 5-2