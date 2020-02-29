Solar Bears Top the Growlers 5-1

February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Growlers were unsuccessful in Orlando on Saturday night as the Solars Bears bested them 5-1 in front of a crowd of over 8100 at the Amway Center.

The Solar Bears opened the scoring 5:05 into the game off the stick of Chris Leblanc beating Growlers goalie Angus Redmond who made his second straight start. Justin Brazeau responded for the Growlers 6 minutes later to tie the game at one.

While the Growlers kept to their structure and produced an effective second period it was the Solar Bears who made a difference on the scoresheet with two goals. Trevor Olson and Michael Brodzinski were to Bears goal scorers.

The Solar Bears added two late goals in the third to secure a 5-1 victory as the Growlers lost their second in a row in the Sunshine State.

Quick Hits

Justin Brazeau is now tied for the team goal-scoring with 21.

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville when they take on the IceMen Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (37-17-0-1) at Orlando Solar Bears (26-25-5-1)

Saturday, February 29 - Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st ORL 5:05 C. LeBlanc (13) V 8 17 18 28 39 H 11 16 20 72 85

1 - 1 2 1st NFL 11:51 J. Brazeau (21) Z. O'Brien, B. Ferguson PP V 3 9 10 17 22 H 5 16 17 20

1 - 2 3 2nd ORL 14:07 T. Cammarata (14) T. Olson, C. LeBlanc V 8 9 10 18 22 H 11 16 20 72 85

1 - 3 4 2nd ORL 16:17 M. Brodzinski (8) T. Cammarata, T. Olson V 3 9 10 18 22 H 11 16 20 72 85

1 - 4 5 3rd ORL 16:10 J. May (17) PP V 10 18 27 38 H 18 20 27 72 85

1 - 5 6 3rd ORL 17:29 D. Hanlon (1) D. Fitze V 3 15 27 45 48 H 13 17 23 24 44

