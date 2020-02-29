Thunder Set All-Time Franchise Attendance Record in 4-2 Loss to Royals
February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - 5,484 fans flooded into Cool Insuring Arena to break the Adirondack Thunder's all-time attendance record on Saturday night as the Thunder fell 4-2 to the Reading Royals.
After a flurry of powerplays in the opening frame, the Thunder converted to break the deadlock. Charlie Curti took a wrist shot from the far circle that was deflected in the slot by Ludvig Larsson. The puck rolled right to Conor Riley who cashed in for his eighth of the season to put the Thunder up 1-0.
The Royals found themselves on the powerplay in the closing minutes of the first period after a mysterious slashing call against Matt Salhany. Eric Knodel evened the game for Reading with just 7.3 seconds left in the first to make it 1-1.
In his first game back from being reassigned by New Jersey from Binghamton to Adirondack, Colby Sissons put his team ahead 2-1 just 1:36 into the second period. Matt Salhany led the rush into the zone with Mike Szmatula, who found Sissons down the slot for his sixth of the season.
6:02 later, a shot by Royals' defenseman David Drake was tipped by Frank DiChiara to tie the game at two apiece. The goal for DiChiara was his 20th of the season.
Heading into the third period on a powerplay, the Royals needed just 33 seconds to gain their first lead of the night. Max Willman's wrist shot from the far circle resulted in his eighth of the season. Reading got another goal at 1:19 of the third on a Brayden Low tally and held on to win 4-2.
The final shot total was 26-26 as the Thunder went 1-for-4 on the powerplay and killed off 3-of-5 Royals man-advantage tries.
Up Next
The Thunder hit the road to face the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday night in St. John's. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30pm!
