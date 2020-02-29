ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

Kalamazoo's Sorenson fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Tanner Sorenson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #729, Kalamazoo at Indy, on Feb. 28.

Sorenson received a game misconduct under Rule #23.9 at 5:50 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Sorenson will miss Kalamazoo's game at Kansas City tonight (Feb. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Indy's Coughlin fined

Indy's Liam Coughlin has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #729, Kalamazoo at Indy, on Feb. 28.

Coughlin is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking incident at 13:34 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Lewis fined

Utah's Ty Lewis has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #719, Utah at Idaho, on Feb. 28.

Lewis is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized tripping incident 3:30 of second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.