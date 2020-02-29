Americans Host Wichita on Wizarding World Night in Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 pm on Wizarding World Night at Allen Event Center.

The Allen Americans dropped the first of two against Wichita, with last night's 6-1 defeat in Kansas. Allen is four points behind South Carolina for the top spot in the league. South Carolina has two games in-hand on the Americans. Allen leads Utah by six points in the division, and Idaho by nine points.

"It was a disappointing night for us," said Allen Americans forward Alex Guptill. "We know Wichita is going to come out and play hard against us every game. They outworked us and made us pay for our mistakes."

Tyler Sheehy is expected back in the Allen lineup tonight against Wichita. The rookie forward still leads the ECHL in scoring with 64 points.

Like last Saturday night, it will be a packed house this evening at Allen Event Center, as the Allen Americans celebrate Wizarding World Night in Allen. Less than 500 tickets remain for the game. Don't miss a live jersey auction following tonight's contest with the game-worn jersey's up for bid.

Call 972-912-1000 for tickets or visit the Allen Americans website for ticket information www.allenamericans.com.

Don't miss the Allen Americans hosting the Tulsa Oilers, on Saturday, March 7th at 7:05 pm for the 11th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game. The first game gets underway at 5:05 pm.

