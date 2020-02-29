Americans Host Wichita on Wizarding World Night in Allen
February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 pm on Wizarding World Night at Allen Event Center.
The Allen Americans dropped the first of two against Wichita, with last night's 6-1 defeat in Kansas. Allen is four points behind South Carolina for the top spot in the league. South Carolina has two games in-hand on the Americans. Allen leads Utah by six points in the division, and Idaho by nine points.
"It was a disappointing night for us," said Allen Americans forward Alex Guptill. "We know Wichita is going to come out and play hard against us every game. They outworked us and made us pay for our mistakes."
Tyler Sheehy is expected back in the Allen lineup tonight against Wichita. The rookie forward still leads the ECHL in scoring with 64 points.
Like last Saturday night, it will be a packed house this evening at Allen Event Center, as the Allen Americans celebrate Wizarding World Night in Allen. Less than 500 tickets remain for the game. Don't miss a live jersey auction following tonight's contest with the game-worn jersey's up for bid.
Call 972-912-1000 for tickets or visit the Allen Americans website for ticket information www.allenamericans.com. Allen Event Center Box Office is open NOW for business.
Don't miss the Allen Americans hosting the Tulsa Oilers, on Saturday, March 7th at 7:05 pm for the 11th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game. The first game gets underway at 5:05 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 29, 2020
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Aim to Clinch Playoff Spot on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sissons Reassigned to Thunder Ahead of Saturday Night's Game - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Brennan Feasey from University of Windsor - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Host Wichita on Wizarding World Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Leap into Middle Game of Three-In-Three - Reading Royals
- Tulsa Overtakes Rush to Claim First Game of Three in Set - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win in 2-1 Overtime Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 2-1 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Host Wichita on Wizarding World Night in Allen
- Americans Give up Four in the First and Lose to Wichita 6-1
- My Community Credit Union and Two Rows of Allen Teacher of the Month
- Sarah Wallwork of Green Elementary School in Allen, Named February Teacher of the Month
- Jacob Doty Returns to Ontario