Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 8-2 to Kalamazoo

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Kalamazoo Wings 8-2 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Matt Schmalz and Ryan Galt netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night against the Allen Americans at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.

First Period

-Kalamazoo goal: Josh Teves (2) at 7:12. Assisted by Spencer Naas and Justin Kovacs.

-Shots: KC 6, KAL 17

Second Period

-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Taylor (17) at 0:29. Assisted by Cory Dunn and Josh Teves.

-Kalamazoo goal: Brennan Sanford (4) at 4:30. Assisted by Tyler Ganly and Eric Kattelus.

-Kalamazoo goal: Cory Dunn (3) at 6:05.

-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Taylor (18) at 12:21. Assisted by Mitch Eliot.

-Kansas City goal: Matt Schmalz (12) at 15:05.

-Shots: KC 10, KAL 11

Third Period

-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Taylor (19) at 0:47. Assisted by Cory Dunn and Mitch Eliot.

-Kalamazoo goal: Justin Kovacs (11) at 6:53. Assisted by Austin Farley.

-Kansas City goal: Ryan Galt (5) at 7:15. Assisted by Jake Hamilton.

-Kalamazoo goal: Brennan Sanford (5) at 11:23. Assisted by Aaron Thow and Mathias Ahman.

-Shots: KC 10, KAL 6

Notes & Streaks

-The Mavericks went zero-for-one on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks face-off against the Allen Americans Friday Night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is at 7:05 p.m.

