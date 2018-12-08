Jets Reassign Cam Schilling to the Manitoba Moose
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned defenceman Cam Schilling to the Manitoba Moose.
Schilling, 30, made his Jets debut and recorded his first NHL point on Nov. 29/18 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He played in all three games for the club on their recent road trip as they went undefeated. Schilling has also played 15 games for the Moose this season and has six assists and 12 penalty minutes. He is playing in his second season for Manitoba and has 38 points (6G, 32A) in 86 regular season games. He added another four points (2G, 2A) in nine playoff games for the Moose in 2017-18. The Carmel, Ind. native has also played six games for the Washington Capitals and Schilling has totaled 136 points (32G, 104A) in 441 career games in the AHL. The 6'2" blueliner has also skated in 36 career AHL Calder Cup playoff games and has 18 points (7G, 11A).
Cameron Schilling
Defense
Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN
Height 6.02 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2
2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43
2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58
2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34
2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20
2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4
2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4
2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2
2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0
2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4
2018-19 Manitoba Moose* AHL 15 0 6 6 12 2
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0
NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.