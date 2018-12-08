Francouz Makes 29 Saves in Eagles First AHL Shutout

LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles goaltender Pavel Francouz turned aside all 29 shots he faced to claim his first AHL shutout, as Colorado defeated the San Diego Gulls, 2-0 on Friday. The victory also served as the Eagles first-ever shutout as members of the American Hockey League. Forwards Travis Barron and A.J. Greer each netted a goal, as Colorado has now picked up at least one point in the standings in six consecutive contests, including wins in five of the team's last six games.

The first period would see the Eagles outshoot San Diego, 10-7. Colorado would also earn an opportunity on the power play in the opening 20 minutes but would fail to capitalize and the two teams would head to the first intermission scoreless.

The Gulls would flip the script in the second period, outshooting the Eagles, 14-8. San Diego would also earn a pair of chances on the man-advantage, but Colorado would slam the door and the game would remain scoreless after 40 minutes of action.

The Eagles would finally break through midway through the third period when Barron snagged a rebound in the crease, dragged the puck across the top of the paint and flicked a backhander into the back of the net. The goal gave Colorado a 1-0 edge with 10:28 remaining in the contest.

As the clock wound inside the final 90 seconds of play, the Gulls would pull goaltender Jared Coreau in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Greer who would take advantage as the Eagles forward would bury an empty-netter with 28 seconds left to give Colorado the 2-0 victory.

Both teams finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play, as the Gulls outshot the Eagles, 29-28.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles play host to the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, December 8th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

