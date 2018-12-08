Checkers Shock Thunderbirds with Late Rally
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Checkers won their third straight game in thrilling fashion with a stunning comeback to shock the Springfield Thunderbirds in ovetime.
Down by a goal late in regulation and looking to strike with the extra attacker, the Checkers saw the Thunderbirds hit the empty net from the length of the ice to go ahead 4-2 and seemingly put the game away.
The visitors pulled their goalie again in another attempt to rally, however, and with just under a minute left Jake Bean threaded a point shot in to pull them back within one. With their goalie on the bench once again the Checkers completed their unlikely path back thanks to a snipe through traffic from Andrew Poturalski with 32 ticks left on the clock, sending the contest to overtime.
Over halfway through a back-and-forth extra frame, Trevor Carrick joined the rush and ripped a wrister past Michael Hutchinson to stun Springfield and send Charlotte home with two points.
Prior to the Checkers' furious rally the contest had been a tight affair that featured Nick Schilkey driving the Charlotte offense with a pair of goals, his third and fourth over the last four games.
Scott Darling started the night between the pipes for the Checkers but it was Jeremy Helvig who earned the win as he replaced the veteran at the start of the third period to make his AHL debut and stop seven of the eight shots he saw.
Notes
The Checkers have won three straight games and erased a two-goal lead in each one ... One day after recording a career-high four assists Martin Necas led tonight's game with three helpers ... Nick Schilkey recorded his first pro multi-goal game and set a career high with three points on the night ... Tonight was Trevor Carrick's first career overtime-winning goal ... Jeremy Helvig made his AHL debut and picked up his first AHL win ... Scott Darling exited the game after the second period ... Spencer Smallman and Josiah Didier missed the game due to injury ... Zach Nastasiuk and Josh Wesley were healthy extras
Up Next
The Checkers finally return home on Thursday, Dec. 13 and will face the Hartford Wolf Pack to kick off their six-game home stand.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2018
- Amerks Win Third Straight to Close out the Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Bunny Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Complete Homestand with Win over Bruins - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Topped by Amerks, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Shock Thunderbirds with Late Rally - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comeback Falls Short against Comets, 7-4 - Binghamton Devils
- DesprÃ©s Gives Rocket 4-3 Victory over Marlies in Overtime - Laval Rocket
- Bears Blast Wolf Pack, 6-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Score Six, Blowout Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Gerbe's Two Goals Lead Monsters Past Phantoms, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Pirri's Hat Trick Tops Rockford - Chicago Wolves
- T-Birds Stunned in Overtime Contest with Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Erupt for Seven Goals in Win over Devils - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Drop First Meeting with Belleville 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Blast Top Utica City in Gritty Back and Forth Match - Utica Comets
- Koivula scores for the third straight game in Saturday's setback at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Third Period Comeback Lifts Penguins over Sound Tigers, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Recall Grant Besse from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Recall Rinat Valiev from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Game #22 Preview: Tucson vs. Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Matthew Spencer to Syracuse Crunch, Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Recall Cole Schneider from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Canes Reassign Maenalanen and Nedeljkovic to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Roll into Town for Teddy Bear Toss - Toronto Marlies
- Jets Reassign Cam Schilling to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Military Appreciation Night- Stockton Seeks Revenge over Manitoba at 6 PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Josh Currie Bobblehead Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, December 8 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins this Afternoon in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Dylan's Daggers Down Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Surmount Deficit to Stun Ontario in a Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Release Forward Auger from PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Stockton Stonewalled by Eric Comrie's 41 Saves in the 2-1 Loss to Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Hoose Hold off Stockton, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Tucson Beats Reign in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Salvage Point in Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Fall to Belleville Sens 7-2 - Laval Rocket
- Coreau Plays Well, but No Goals Lead to a Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Francouz Makes 29 Saves in Eagles First AHL Shutout - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Falls to Chicago 5-4 in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.