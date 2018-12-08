Iowa Falls to Chicago 5-4 in Teddy Bear Toss Game

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (13-5-4-2; 32 pts.) fell to the Chicago Wolves (12-9-2-1; 27 pts.) by a score of 5-4 Friday night. The loss snapped a 10-game point streak for the Wild, the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

Chicago scored first when forward Tyler Wong notched his third goal of the season at 4:15 in the first period. Wong scored by banking the puck off of goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (21 saves) and into the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

At 8:05 in the first period, Iowa forward Colton Beck tied the game up at 1-1, causing teddy bears to rain down from the rafters. Defenseman Matt Bartkowski took a shot from the left blueline, which deflected off of Beck and past goaltender Max Lagace (22 saves) for the score. Forward Justin Kloos earned an assist on the play, his third point in two games.

Chicago regained the lead at 10:34 in the first stanza when Wong earned his second goal of the game. In front of the net, Wong picked up a rebound and waited out Kahkonen, slipping the puck past his outstretched left pad and into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

Iowa evened things up again at 17:35 in the opening frame. Engaged in a 2-on-1, forward Will Bitten slid a pass over to forward Gerry Fitzgerald, who rifled the puck through Lagace's five-hole for his team-leading ninth goal of the season, tying the game at 2-2. Beck earned the secondary helper on the play and Bitten's primary assist was his first professional point.

With 51 seconds remaining in the first period, Chicago forward Daniel Carr potted his 11th goal of the season while on a breakaway, giving the Wolves a 3-2 lead. Receiving a leading pass from forward Brandon Pirri, Carr fought off Wild defenseman Brennan Menell and lofted the puck off his backhand into the top corner.

At the end of the first period, Chicago led 3-2 while outshooting Iowa 13-10.

Iowa knotted the game up at 3-3 with a blast from forward Mitch McLain. Sitting in the slot, McLain received a pass from Menell and one-timed it through Lagace's five-hole at 4:56 in the second period. Forward Gerry Mayhew also recorded an assist on the play, his fifth of the season.

Continuing to trade goals, Chicago scored at 7:02 in the middle frame, giving the visitors a 4-3 lead. Defenseman Nic Hague took a slap shot from the right point, beating Kahkonen glove side for his third goal in two games.

McLain netted his second goal of the game, tying it at 4-4 at 9:47 in the second period. After an initial shot from defenseman Carson Soucy, McLain corralled a rebound in the slot and, sitting on the ice, tucked the puck five-hole for the goal.

Through 40 minutes of play, the score was tied at 4-4 while Chicago outshot Iowa 21-20.

Chicago took the lead for the final time when forward Tomas Hyka deflected a puck past Kahkonen at 10:09 in the third period. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan made a slap pass to Hyka on the back post, redirecting the puck across the goal line for the score and the 5-4 lead.

The Wolves held on and when the final horn sounded, Chicago skated away with a 5-4 victory. Shots were tied 26-26 at the end of the contest.

Iowa caps off its three-game homestand Saturday night with a contest against the second place Grand Rapids Griffins. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

