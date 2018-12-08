Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Saturday that they have signed forward Sergei Shumakov to a PTO.

Shumakov, 26, began the season with the Hershey Bears. The 6-foot, 196-pound winger tallied three goals and one assist for four points in 10 games and posted a +3 rating.

This is Shumakov's first pro season in North America after playing in the KHL from 2011 through 2018 for Novosibirsk Sibir and CSKA Moscow. Last season, Shumakov put up a career-high 40 points (17g, 23a) and a +28 rating.

