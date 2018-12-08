Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Saturday that they have signed forward Sergei Shumakov to a PTO.
Shumakov, 26, began the season with the Hershey Bears. The 6-foot, 196-pound winger tallied three goals and one assist for four points in 10 games and posted a +3 rating.
This is Shumakov's first pro season in North America after playing in the KHL from 2011 through 2018 for Novosibirsk Sibir and CSKA Moscow. Last season, Shumakov put up a career-high 40 points (17g, 23a) and a +28 rating.
Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2018
- 'Canes Reassign Maenalanen and Nedeljkovic to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Roll into Town for Teddy Bear Toss - Toronto Marlies
- Jets Reassign Cam Schilling to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Military Appreciation Night- Stockton Seeks Revenge over Manitoba at 6 PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Josh Currie Bobblehead Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, December 8 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins this Afternoon in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Dylan's Daggers Down Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Surmount Deficit to Stun Ontario in a Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Release Forward Auger from PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Stockton Stonewalled by Eric Comrie's 41 Saves in the 2-1 Loss to Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Hoose Hold off Stockton, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Tucson Beats Reign in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Salvage Point in Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Fall to Belleville Sens 7-2 - Laval Rocket
- Coreau Plays Well, but No Goals Lead to a Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Francouz Makes 29 Saves in Eagles First AHL Shutout - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Falls to Chicago 5-4 in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.