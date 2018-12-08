Bears Recall Grant Besse from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the recall of forward Grant Besse from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Besse will wear #23 for Hershey.

Besse, 24, leads the Stingrays in scoring this season, posting 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games. He's collected eight multi-point games on the season, and has totaled four power play goals. He leads the ECHL with 106 shots on the season, and has tallied a pair of game-winning goals. The Plymouth, Minnesota native was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Nov. 6 after posting six points in two games.

Besse has 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists) in 82 career ECHL games with Norfolk and South Carolina. He was the top scoring rookie in the ECHL last year, compiling 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games with Norfolk. Besse skated in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, and earned a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team for his play. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward earned a professional tryout with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters at the conclusion of last season, finishing with seven points (one goal, six assists) in 11 games.

Prior to turning professional, Besse played four seasons for the University of Wisconsin, including two campaigns as an alternate captain. He posted 97 career points (39 goals, 58 assists) in 138 career NCAA games, and helped the Badgers, who at the time were coached by former Hershey head coach Mike Eaves, to a 2014 Big Ten Championship.

In 2013, Besse was named Minnesota Mr. Hockey, an honor given annually to the outstanding senior high school boys' hockey player in the state of Minnesota. He led Benilde-St. Margaret's School to a Minnesota state championship in 2012, scoring all five goals in his team's 5-1 win over Hill-Murray in the 2A title game.

