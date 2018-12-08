Sens Complete Homestand with Win over Bruins
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators made it two straight home wins with a 3-2 victory over the Providence Bruins Saturday night at CAA Arena.
Belleville had goals from Joseph LaBate, Rudolfs Balcers and Filip Chlapik while Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots. Providence's Dan Vladar made 20 saves while Zach Senyshyn and Connor Clifton scored.
The first period saw just a lone goal score but one of magnitude as on teddy bear toss night, LaBate let the teddy's fly as he buried a wrister at 14:35 after taking Gabriel Gagne's pass from the corner as he scored his second goal of the season.
The Senators doubled its lead at 12:02 of the second on the power play through Balcers as he buried Paul Carey's pass to become the first Senator of the season to hit the 10-goal mark.
In an almost similar play to the Sens' second goal, the Bruins finally beat Gustavsson on their 26th shot of the night on the power play as Senyshyn snuck in back post to deposit Cameron Hughes' pass for his ninth of the season.
Belleville restored its two goal lead with 2:24 left as after Rodewald's shot whistle pass the post into the boards, Chlapik deposited the puck past Vladar for his seventh of the campaign.
As Providence continued to push, they finally grabbed a second goal with 2:34 to play as Clifton wired a wrister high past Gustavsson.
Carey's assist on Balcers goal was the 200th point of his AHL career.
Belleville is back in action Sunday as they complete their first 3-in-3 of the season with a trip to Toronto. Belleville isn't back home until Dec. 27 when they host Laval and tickets are available.
