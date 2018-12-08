Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
San Antonio, TX - Defenseman Joey LaLeggia scored a penalty shot goal at 4:23 of overtime to lift the San Antonio Rampage to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at the AT&T Center.
LaLeggia had a breakaway from the Admirals blue line when he was hooked from behind by Admirals defenseman Fred Allard. LaLeggia was awarded a penalty shot and scored his third goal of the season to get the victory.
Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 29 shots in the overtime loss.
The game was scoreless until 6:32 of the third period. San Antonio's Conner Bleackley chipped the puck out of the Rampage zone and Trevor Smith chased it down for a breakaway. Smith slid a backhander past the left leg of Grosenick for his fourth goal of the season.
Milwaukee tied the game at 11:11 of the third period. Tyler Gaudet looped around the Rampage goal and finally found space above the left circle. He fired a wrist shot into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Alex Carrier and Matt Donovan were awarded assists.
Milwaukee returns home Tues., Dec. 11 at 7:00 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
