Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss

December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





San Antonio, TX - Defenseman Joey LaLeggia scored a penalty shot goal at 4:23 of overtime to lift the San Antonio Rampage to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at the AT&T Center.

LaLeggia had a breakaway from the Admirals blue line when he was hooked from behind by Admirals defenseman Fred Allard. LaLeggia was awarded a penalty shot and scored his third goal of the season to get the victory.

Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 29 shots in the overtime loss.

The game was scoreless until 6:32 of the third period. San Antonio's Conner Bleackley chipped the puck out of the Rampage zone and Trevor Smith chased it down for a breakaway. Smith slid a backhander past the left leg of Grosenick for his fourth goal of the season.

Milwaukee tied the game at 11:11 of the third period. Tyler Gaudet looped around the Rampage goal and finally found space above the left circle. He fired a wrist shot into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Alex Carrier and Matt Donovan were awarded assists.

Milwaukee returns home Tues., Dec. 11 at 7:00 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.