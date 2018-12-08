Crunch Topped by Amerks, 4-3
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch's 13-game points streak came to an end with a 4-3 loss to the Rochester Americans tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
After going down by two in the first period, the Crunch came back within one three times, but were unable to ever take the lead. The loss moves the team to 13-6-2-0 and 0-2-1-0 in the 12-game season series with Rochester.
Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 29-of-33 shots between the pipes for the Crunch, while Adam Wilcox earned the win with 25 saves for the Amerks. Syracuse struck on 1-of-4 power play opportunities and went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Rochester opened scoring just 1:18 into the game when the team capitalized on a turnover. Eric Cornel picked up a loose puck in the right circle and sent it down for Wayne Simpson to go back door. Four minutes later, Tyler Randell came down the right wing, wrapped around the cage and tucked the puck past Ingram's outstretched foot. Assists went to Jack Dougherty and Brandon Hickey.
Syracuse got on the board with 3:47 remaining in the first period. Alex Barre-Boulet stick handled through traffic and passed off for Andy Andreoff to score from the top of the left circle.
The Amerks went back up by two 6:40 into the second period. Simpson threw a centering feed for C.J. Smith to grab and bring around the back of the net before setting up Zach Redmond for a quick redirection from the crease.
The Crunch earned one back 1:03 into the final frame when Cal Foote when bar down from the high slot off a give-and-go play with Carter Verhaeghe. Hubert Labrie recorded the secondary helper.
Rochester made it 4-2 at the 9:49 mark with a power-play goal. After Brendan Guhle's shot was blocked, Victor Olofsson cleaned up the rebound from the right circle. Rasmus Asplund earned a point on the play.
Two minutes later, Syracuse pulled back within one with a power-play goal of their own. Taylor Raddysh got the puck by the left faceoff dot, turned, and netted a wrister. Assists went to Mitchell Stephens and Alex Volkov.
The Crunch begin a season-high five-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on an 11-game points streak (7g, 8a). He is second in the league among rookies with 21 points...Andy Andreoff has points in nine of his last 11 games...The Crunch have a power-play goal in 10 of their last 11 games.
