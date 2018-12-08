Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Matthew Spencer to Syracuse Crunch, Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov to the Solar Bears.
Spencer, 21, has played in 11 games with the Solar Bears this season earning one goal and four assists along with a plus-7 rating. He has also skated in six games with the Crunch this season tallying one assist. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound blueliner appeared in 39 games with the Crunch recording five points (1g, 4a). He also played in 14 games with the Adirondack Thunder earning two goals and an assist. Prior to his pro career, the Guelph, Ontario native appeared in 251 career OHL games, all with the Peterborough Petes, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.
Sosunov, 20, has appeared in five games with the Crunch this season recording one goal. The 6-foot-9, 236-pound defenseman skated in 71 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL last season tallying seven goals and 19 assists with a plus-35 rating. Sosunov was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
