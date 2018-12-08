Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, December 8
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
The Belleville Senators bounced back in convincing manner Friday night and will look to keep the momentum going tonight as they host the Providence Bruins.
Belleville (11-12-1-0) blasted Laval 7-2 Friday to up to fifth in the North Division and now sit just one point out of a playoff spot. The Sens' 78 goals ranks them in a tie for third in the North Division while their 80 goals against are the fourth lowest in the division.
Providence (11-9-4-0) sit fifth in the Atlantic Division, also a point out of a playoff spot. Their 69 goals against are the second fewest allowed in the Eastern Conference.
The Sens are 8-6 at CAA Arena while the Bruins are 5-6-3- on the road this season.
Roster notes
The Senators lost forward Nick Paul to Ottawa Friday afternoon as the NHL club deals with a few injuries.
Marcus Hogberg played Friday night and with the Senators playing again Sunday, it seems logical that Filip Gustavsson starts tonight before Hogberg plays the Marlies Sunday afternoon.
Previous history
In two meetings last season, each team collected a win. The two sides will battle once again on March 22.
Who to watch
Sens rookie forward Logan Brown had a career night Friday as he lodged four points including a goal. Brown has nine points (four goals) in 10 games this season.
A fourth round pick by Boston in 2013, Ryan Fitzgerald leads the Bruins in scoring this season having notched 20 points (seven goals) in 23 contests.
Where to watch
Saturday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2018
- 'Canes Reassign Maenalanen and Nedeljkovic to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Roll into Town for Teddy Bear Toss - Toronto Marlies
- Jets Reassign Cam Schilling to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Military Appreciation Night- Stockton Seeks Revenge over Manitoba at 6 PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Josh Currie Bobblehead Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, December 8 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins this Afternoon in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Dylan's Daggers Down Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Surmount Deficit to Stun Ontario in a Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Release Forward Auger from PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Stockton Stonewalled by Eric Comrie's 41 Saves in the 2-1 Loss to Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Hoose Hold off Stockton, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Tucson Beats Reign in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Salvage Point in Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Fall to Belleville Sens 7-2 - Laval Rocket
- Coreau Plays Well, but No Goals Lead to a Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Francouz Makes 29 Saves in Eagles First AHL Shutout - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Falls to Chicago 5-4 in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.