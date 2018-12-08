Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, December 8

The set-up

The Belleville Senators bounced back in convincing manner Friday night and will look to keep the momentum going tonight as they host the Providence Bruins.

Belleville (11-12-1-0) blasted Laval 7-2 Friday to up to fifth in the North Division and now sit just one point out of a playoff spot. The Sens' 78 goals ranks them in a tie for third in the North Division while their 80 goals against are the fourth lowest in the division.

Providence (11-9-4-0) sit fifth in the Atlantic Division, also a point out of a playoff spot. Their 69 goals against are the second fewest allowed in the Eastern Conference.

The Sens are 8-6 at CAA Arena while the Bruins are 5-6-3- on the road this season.

Roster notes

The Senators lost forward Nick Paul to Ottawa Friday afternoon as the NHL club deals with a few injuries.

Marcus Hogberg played Friday night and with the Senators playing again Sunday, it seems logical that Filip Gustavsson starts tonight before Hogberg plays the Marlies Sunday afternoon.

Previous history

In two meetings last season, each team collected a win. The two sides will battle once again on March 22.

Who to watch

Sens rookie forward Logan Brown had a career night Friday as he lodged four points including a goal. Brown has nine points (four goals) in 10 games this season.

A fourth round pick by Boston in 2013, Ryan Fitzgerald leads the Bruins in scoring this season having notched 20 points (seven goals) in 23 contests.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

