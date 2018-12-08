'Canes Reassign Maenalanen and Nedeljkovic to Charlotte
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Saku Maenalanen and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Maenalanen, 24, made his NHL debut on Friday at Anaheim. The 6'4", 207-pound forward has registered 11 points (4g, 7a) in 23 games with the Checkers this season and leads Charlotte in shorthanded goals (2) and ranks tied for eighth on the team in assists. Maenalanen made his AHL debut on Oct. 5 at Rochester and earned his first AHL point with a shorthanded goal on Oct. 12 at Utica. The Kemi, Finland, native was drafted by Nashville in the fifth round, 125th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft and signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent on May 18, 2018. Maenalanen registered 46 points (17g, 29a) in 59 games with Oulun Karpat of the SM-Liiga (Finland) last season, ranking tied for second on the team in assists and fourth in goals and points. Maenalanen represented Finland at the 2014 World Junior Championship and 2018 World Championship.
Nedeljkovic, 22, has appeared in 18 games with Charlotte this season, posting a 12-4-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. The 6'0", 189-pound netminder leads the AHL in wins (12) this season after finishing tied for first in the league in wins last season (31). Nedeljkovic has played 92 AHL games for the Checkers since 2016, registering a 51-30-5 record with six shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage. The Parma, Ohio, native made his NHL/Hurricanes debut on Jan. 17, 2017, stopping all 17 shots faced in a relief appearance at Columbus. He was drafted by Carolina in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.
The Hurricanes return home to PNC Arena on Tuesday to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. For more information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2018
- Bears Recall Grant Besse from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Flames Recall Rinat Valiev from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Game #22 Preview: Tucson vs. Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Matthew Spencer to Syracuse Crunch, Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Recall Cole Schneider from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'Canes Reassign Maenalanen and Nedeljkovic to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Roll into Town for Teddy Bear Toss - Toronto Marlies
- Jets Reassign Cam Schilling to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Military Appreciation Night- Stockton Seeks Revenge over Manitoba at 6 PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Josh Currie Bobblehead Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, December 8 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins this Afternoon in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Dylan's Daggers Down Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Surmount Deficit to Stun Ontario in a Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Release Forward Auger from PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Stockton Stonewalled by Eric Comrie's 41 Saves in the 2-1 Loss to Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Hoose Hold off Stockton, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Tucson Beats Reign in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Salvage Point in Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Fall to Belleville Sens 7-2 - Laval Rocket
- Coreau Plays Well, but No Goals Lead to a Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Francouz Makes 29 Saves in Eagles First AHL Shutout - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Falls to Chicago 5-4 in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.