Sound Tigers Face Penguins this Afternoon in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (14-7-3-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, travel to Wilkes-Barre, Penn. this afternoon to battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (10-10-3-1) at 3:05 p.m. It's Bridgeport's first trip to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season, where the club earned points in all three of its visits there in 2017-18 (2-0-1-0). Today, the second-place Sound Tigers look for their third straight win overall after defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds last Sunday and the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, 2-1, at Webster Bank Arena.

WEDNESDAY'S WIN

Chris Bourque notched his team-leading third game-winner of the season against Hartford on Wednesday, while Otto Koivula scored for the second straight contest. Jeremy Smith (7-4-1) backstopped the win with 25 saves and Sebastian Aho chipped in two assists for his fourth multi-point game this season. It was Bridgeport's AHL-leading 16th one-goal decision (tied with the Iowa Wild) and its eighth in the last 10 games.

TIGERS VS. PENGUINS

Today's contest marks the second of eight meetings between the Sound Tigers and Penguins this season, and the first of four matchups in Pennsylvania. Bridgeport is 1-0-0-0 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year following a wild, 8-5 victory on Nov. 4 at Webster Bank Arena, in which the Sound Tigers tied a franchise record for goals scored in a game. Josh Ho-Sang also matched a team record with four assists, while Michael Dal Colle (two goals, one assist) and Kieffer Bellows each scored twice. Parker Wotherspoon added three points (one goal, two assists) and Zach Aston-Reese had a hat trick (three goals, one assist) for the Penguins.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

Clark Donatelli's club has lost seven of its last nine games and drifted back to seventh place in the division. However, the Penguins earned a 1-0 win against the Cleveland Monsters last night at home, in which Ryan Haggerty scored the only goal and John Muse made 32 saves for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's second shutout this season - both against Cleveland. The Penguins are led in scoring by forward Teddy Bluegar with 16 points (6g, 10a) in 24 games. Rookie Anthony Angello paces the team with eight goals in 22 appearances. In addition, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's roster was tinkered with on Wednesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators made a four-player trade, which sent forward Ben Sexton and defenseman Macoy Erkamps to the Penguins for forward Tobias Lindberg and defenseman Stefan Elliott (to Belleville).

HO-SANG'S HOT START

Josh Ho-Sang leads the Sound Tigers in scoring with 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 25 games this season. The Islanders' 28th overall pick in 2014 also ranks second in the AHL in helpers and is tied for 18th in AHL scoring overall. He is seven assists away from 10th place on Bridgeport's all-time list (76 - held by Trent Hunter, 2001-03).

KNOWING HOW TO FINNISH

Islanders prospect Otto Koivula has six goals and 12 points in his last 14 games, including his first two-goal effort in the AHL last Sunday. The Nokia, Finland native has played left wing, right wing, and most recently, center, during his first season in North America and is tied for third on the team in goals (Bridgeport is 5-0-0-0 when he scores in a game). Koivula, the Sound Tigers' youngest player at 20-years-old, also leads the team with a plus-7 rating.

OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT

The Sound Tigers scored three times in the first period last Sunday and continue to be one of the strongest teams in the opening frame. Bridgeport has 29 first-period goals this year, tied for fourth-most behind the Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves and Texas Stars, and is 11-1-0-1 when scoring first in a contest. Michael Dal Colle leads the club with five goals in first periods, while four of Otto Koivula's six goals have come in the first 20 minutes.

QUICK HITS

Devon Toews practiced Friday morning, but will likely miss his fifth game in a row (upper-body injury)... Sebastian Aho is tied for 12th among AHL defensemen with 16 points (2g, 14a)... Steve Bernier is tied for the league-lead in power-play goals (seven)... Goalie Mitch Gillam, who was recalled from Worcester (ECHL) on Wednesday, will back up Jeremy Smith in today's game and is still looking to make his AHL debut... Gillam went 3-0-0 with a 1.64 GAA and .951 save percentage for Worcester last week, and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (13-11-3): Next at Detroit, Tonight (7 p.m. ET)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (10-10-3-0): Next at Maine, Sunday (3 p.m. ET)

