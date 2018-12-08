Condors Josh Currie Bobblehead Giveaway Tonight

December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host division-leading San Jose at 7 p.m. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 day of game) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon)

PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, or one per household will take home a Josh "Hat Trick" Currie Sombrero Bobblehead presented by ESPN 101.1 FM and American Business Machines.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: None as the team travels to San Jose post-game

TONIGHT

Bakersfield hosts division-leading San Jose in the third matchup between the two teams. After a series-opening 5-1 loss on Oct. 6, the Condors beat the Barracuda on the road on October 10, 3-2, in a shootout. It is the front end of a home-and-home weekend as the Condors visit the SAP Center tomorrow at 5 p.m.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors swept Manitoba on Wednesday in a 4-3 victory over the Moose. Four different players lit the lamp for Bakersfield and C Cooper Marody had a season-high three assists. G Shane Starrett won his fifth consecutive decision as the Condors began December with two consecutive victories.

San Jose earned a 5-3 victory at home on Monday against San Diego. C Alexander True had two goals and was +3 on the night. D Kyle Wood had a goal and assist. G Josef Korenar picked up his team-leading eighth victory between the pipes.

CURRIE SUCCESS AGAINST SAN JOSE

C Josh Currie has a goal and assist against the Barracuda in two games so far this season. He has three career hat tricks against the Barracuda over the past two seasons. In 33 career games against San Jose, Currie has 27 points (15g-12a).

RUSSELL RETURNS FROM EDMONTON

After playing in Edmonton's shootout win over St. Louis, RW Patrick Russell returns to Bakersfield as the team leader in plus-minus at +11. In his last four AHL games, the Holte, Denmark native has six points (2g-4a).

CONDORS NOTES

G Shane Starrett is the first Condors goaltender to record five consecutive wins since G Nick Ellis won six straight in February/March of 2017... Bakersfield is 7-0-0 when leading after two periods this season... LW Joe Gambardella has eight points (4g-4a) in his last seven games... The Condors power play is 3/9 (33.3%) over the past three games and has connected in three straight contests.

BARRACUDA NOTES

The Barracuda have points in six straight (4-0-1-1)... San Jose is 6-2-1-1 on the road this season... Both Barracuda goaltenders are in the top-four among AHL goaltenders with a 2.18 goals-against average... Rookie Jeffrey Viel leads all AHL rookies with 46 penalty minutes... San Jose is the second least penalized team in the AHL at 10.58... The Barracuda are 10-0-2 when scoring first.

TRANSACTIONS

12/6 - RW Patrick Russell assigned to Bakersfield

12/6 - C Cooper Marody recalled by Edmonton

