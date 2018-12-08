Rangers Recall Cole Schneider from Hartford

December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled forward Cole Schneider from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Schneider has skated in 25 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering eight goals and nine assists for 17 points, along with four penalty minutes. He leads the Wolf Pack in goals and power play goals (four), is tied for second in points, ranks third in shots on goal (48), and is tied for fourth in assists this season. Schneider has recorded a point in seven of the last eight games with Hartford, registering eight points (four goals, four assists) over the span, and he has also tallied at least one point in 15 of 25 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He notched a goal and recorded three shots on goal in Hartford's game last night against Charlotte.

The 6-2, 199-pounder has skated in 454 career AHL games over parts of eight seasons (2011-12 - 2018-19), registering 135 goals and 200 assists for 335 points, along with a plus-10 rating and 208 penalty minutes. Entering this season, Schneider had tallied at least 50 points in each of his last five AHL seasons (2013-14 - 2017-18), and he recorded 20 or more goals in four of those five seasons. In his first season with the Wolf Pack in 2017-18, Schneider tallied 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points while skating in all of the team's 76 games, and he led the Wolf Pack in games played, assists, and points during the season. Schneider has also skated in six NHL games during his career with Buffalo (two games in 2015-16 and four games in 2016-17), recording one assist and a plus-two rating. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 8, 2016 vs. Columbus and tallied his first career NHL assist/point on Nov. 9, 2016 vs. Ottawa.

The Williamsville, New York native was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on July 1, 2017. Schneider was originally signed by Ottawa as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2012.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.