Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Alan Quine from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Quine, currently in his first year with Stockton, is leading the Heat in scoring with six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in just 15 games played. The 25-year-old native of Belleville, Ontario is in his sixth pro season and was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has 84 NHL games played with the Islanders picking up six goals and 16 assists for 22 points.

Tomorrow the Calgary Flames look to extend their five-game point streak on home ice tonight against the Nashville Predators before heading out on the road for a battle of Alberta in Edmonton on Sunday.

ALAN QUINE - FORWARD

BORN: Belleville, ONT DATE: February 25, 1993

HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 203 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: NYI - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft

