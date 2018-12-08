Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Alan Quine from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Quine, currently in his first year with Stockton, is leading the Heat in scoring with six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in just 15 games played. The 25-year-old native of Belleville, Ontario is in his sixth pro season and was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has 84 NHL games played with the Islanders picking up six goals and 16 assists for 22 points.
Tomorrow the Calgary Flames look to extend their five-game point streak on home ice tonight against the Nashville Predators before heading out on the road for a battle of Alberta in Edmonton on Sunday.
ALAN QUINE - FORWARD
BORN: Belleville, ONT DATE: February 25, 1993
HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 203 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: NYI - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2018
- 'Canes Reassign Maenalanen and Nedeljkovic to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Roll into Town for Teddy Bear Toss - Toronto Marlies
- Jets Reassign Cam Schilling to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Thunderbirds Sign F Sergei Shumakov to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Military Appreciation Night- Stockton Seeks Revenge over Manitoba at 6 PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Josh Currie Bobblehead Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bruins, December 8 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Wolf Pack at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Face Penguins this Afternoon in Wilkes-Barre - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Dylan's Daggers Down Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Surmount Deficit to Stun Ontario in a Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Release Forward Auger from PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Stockton Stonewalled by Eric Comrie's 41 Saves in the 2-1 Loss to Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- Hoose Hold off Stockton, 2-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Tucson Beats Reign in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Salvage Point in Overtime Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Fall to Belleville Sens 7-2 - Laval Rocket
- Coreau Plays Well, but No Goals Lead to a Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Francouz Makes 29 Saves in Eagles First AHL Shutout - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Falls to Chicago 5-4 in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Heat Stories
- Flames Recall Alan Quine from Stockton
- Military Appreciation Night- Stockton Seeks Revenge over Manitoba at 6 PM
- Stockton Stonewalled by Eric Comrie's 41 Saves in the 2-1 Loss to Manitoba
- Stockton Kicks off Weekend Series with Manitoba Moose Tonight at 7 PM
- Spencer Foo's Two Goals Not Enough in the Comeback Bid against San Jose