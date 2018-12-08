Flames Recall Rinat Valiev from Stockton
December 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenseman Rinat Valiev from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Valiev, a native of Nizhnekamsk, Russia was traded to the Flames on October 1, 2018 from the Montreal Canadiens. The 23-year-old defenseman was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (68th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. Valiev has played 12 NHL games in his career and has suited up in 20 games for the Stockton Heat this season notching three assists.
RINAT VALIEV - DEFENCE
BORN: Nizhnekamsk, Russia DATE: May 11, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'3'' WEIGHT: 215 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: TOR - 3rd round (68th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft
