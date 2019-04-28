Isotopes Sweep Wild Doubleheader at Salt Lake

Game One - Isotopes 10, Bees 7

Game Two - Isotopes 14 (14-9), Bees 12 (6-15) (8 innings) - Smith's Ballpark - Salt Lake City, Utah

AT THE DISH (Game one): The Isotopes rallied from a six-run deficit as they trailed Salt Lake 7-1 in the fourth inning ... Eight of the nine Isotopes in the starting lineup recorded a hit while Brendan Rodgers, Sam Hilliard and Pat Valaika all went deep in the contest ... Hilliard's home run was his team-leading eighth of the year and his sixth his last seven games. The long ball was a three-run shot to tie the game in the fifth inning ... Albuquerque scored six runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good (Game Two): The Isotopes combined for five home runs in the second game coming from Rodgers, Yonathan Daza, Chris Rabago and two from Drew Weeks ... Weeks' second round-tripper was an inside-the-park home run. The inside-the-parker was the 16th in Isotopes history ... Rabago hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth-inning ... Daza recorded four hits and finished the doubleheader 6-for-8 with three runs scored and four RBI ... Rodgers went 5-for-8 with six runs scored in the two games.

TOEING THE RUBBER (Game one): Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez lasted 2.1 innings, surrendering seven runs, nine hits and three walks ... Mitch Horacek earned his first win of the season after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of relief ... Jairo Diaz retired all five batters he faced for his third save ... (Game Two): David Holman made a spot start for Albuquerque, allowing eight runs and nine hits in 2.0 innings ...Nelson Gonzalez yielded one run in his 3.0 innings of relief. The appearance was his 100th as an Isotope, ranking second-most in team history ... Jesus Tinoco picked up the win while Yency Almonte recorded his second save.

TOPES TIDBITS: The total time of Saturday's doubleheader was 5 hours and 56 minutes ... This was the first time Albuquerque had swept a doubleheader since Aug. 9, 2016 vs. Las Vegas ... There was 43 runs and 57 hits between both games of Saturday's doubleheader ... The Isotopes established a new record for runs scored in a doubleheader with 24 ... Albuquerque wore its Mariachis de Nuevo México uniforms in game two. It was the first time this year that the Mariachis uniforms were worn on the road ... The Isotopes are 6-1 all-time as the Mariachis including 2-0 on the road ... Albuquerque is 2-0 in extra-inning contests.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Salt Lake Bees, 1:05 p.m. - Smith's Ballpark

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Peter Lambert (1-1, 4.82), Bees: RHP Parker Bridwell (0-1, 10.38) ?

