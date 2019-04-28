Bees Drop Both Games in Marathon Doubleheader

After being rained out on Friday night, the Salt Lake Bees dropped both games of a marathon doubleheader against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night. Albuquerque won game one 10-7 and took game two 14-12 in extra innings. The two teams combined for 616 pitches thrown, 53 hits and 43 runs over 15 innings in the over 6 hour and 30 minute doubleheader.

Salt Lake pitcher Nick Tropeano got the start in game one in the first outing of a rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five runs on seven hits over four and one-thirds innings. The Bees jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings, highlighted by a three-run home run from Jose Rojas in the third frame. Albuquerque would respond with nine unanswered runs of their own over the last four innings to secure the 10-7 victory. Isotopes pitcher Mitch Horacek (1-1) was awarded with the win after pitching two innings of relief. Luis Pena (1-1) was tagged with the loss after he threw two and two-thirds relief innings and gave up five runs.

In the second game of the doubleheader, both teams featured their Copa de la Diversión names and uniforms as Abejas de Salt Lake took on Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico. Albuquerque jumped out to a 8-0 lead, but the Bees chipped away, tying it on a 2-run homer from Taylor Ward in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game into extras. The Isotopes scored three in the top of the eighth on 12th combined home run of the night and the Bees would bring in one in the bottom half but left the tying run on base.

