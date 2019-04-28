Seven Chihuahuas Homers Punctuate 12-3 Victory

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit a team-record seven home runs in their 12-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Chihuahuas' previous single-game record was five. El Paso hopped over Las Vegas in the standings and into first place with the win.

Luis Urias went 3-for-5 with two solo homers, including one in the first inning, the seventh straight game that El Paso has scored in the first. Jacob Scavuzzo went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, his third multi-homer game of the series. Scavuzzo has 15 hits this season and 10 are home runs.

El Paso has had eight multi-homer games by individual players since April 16. The Chihuahuas have hit 18 home runs in the series and with six more on Sunday would tie the Pacific Coast League record for homers in a series, previously set by San Francisco in May 1924.

Dietrich Enns won his second consecutive start for El Paso and has allowed only three runs in his last 11 innings. Fernando Rodriguez struck out five batters in a three-inning save Saturday.

The Chihuahuas have won eight consecutive games, two shy of tying the team record, and have won 13 of the last 14.

Team Records: El Paso (15-7), Las Vegas (15-8)

Next Game: Sunday, 1:05 pm at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 5.40) vs. Las Vegas RHP Jake Buchanan (2-0, 4.09). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

