Iowa Has Record-Setting Day
April 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (14-9) set a franchise and a modern PCL record with 15 runs in the first inning to take a decisive 19-5 victory over the Nashville Sounds (7-16) in the nightcap of a twin bill, Sunday at Principal Park. Nashville took Game 1 7-3 to split the double-header.
Nashville got the scoring started in Game 2 with a two-run homer from Matt Davidson, but the I-Cubs were quick to retaliate. Iowa sent 18 batters to the plate in the first inning, logged eight hits and six walks while getting grand slams from Phillip Evans and Johnny Field in the frame. It was the fifth time in PCL history that one team has hit two grand slams in a single inning.
Iowa piled it on with single runs in each inning from the second through the fifth, highlighted by solo shots from Ian Rice and Addison Russell. Four home runs in the game marked a season high for the I-Cubs. The team drew a franchise-record 15 walks in the game and tallied 13 hits.
The I-Cubs dropped Game 1 7-3. Iowa's only scoring came on a three-run home run from Ian Happ. Mike Montgomery made a rehab start and allowed two earned runs through 4.0 innings. The lefty gave up six hits, walked two and struck out five.
Postgame Notes:
- Iowa's 15 first-inning runs in Game 2 are a modern PCL record (since 1958).
- Phillip Evans (2-2, 2B, HR, 3R, 5RBI, BB), Addison Russell (2-2, 2B, HR, 4R, 3RBI, 2BB) and Donnie Dewees (1-1, 2R, 4BB) all reached base in every plate appearance in Game 2. Every starter recorded at least one hit and eight of nine walked at least once.
- Phillip Evans set a career high with five RBI in Game 2 and Donnie Dewees set a career high with four walks.
- Iowa's four errors in Game 1 were a season most.
Iowa faces San Antonio for the first time this season tomorrow for a 6:38 p.m. first pitch. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
