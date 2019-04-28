Redbirds Split Doubleheader against Storm Chasers

OMAHA, Nebraska - The Memphis Redbirds (13-10) split the doubleheader with the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) Sunday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska.

Lane Thomas went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in his return from his first big-league stint and the Redbirds offense scored a total of 15 runs over the two games.

Game 1: Memphis 5, Omaha 1

The two teams entered the fifth tied at 1-1, but the Redbirds rallied with two outs to plate four runs and take a 5-1 lead.

Andrew Knizner singled home Max Schrock to open the scoring in the frame, and then Adolis Garcia and Thomas followed with back-to-back home runs, the former a two-run shot.

Jake Woodford tossed 6.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while fanning six. Woodford has allowed one run or less in four of five starts this season.

All five Memphis runs in the game came with two outs.

Game 2: Omaha 11, Memphis 10

The Redbirds jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, with Drew Robinson and Francisco Pena each hitting a two-run home run in the first and second innings respectively.

But despite taking a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth, the Redbirds bullpen allowed 11 runs on 13 hits as Memphis was walked-off for a third time this season, with Erick Mejia delivering a two-run, two-out single in the seventh for the decisive blow.

Ryan Meisinger made his first career minor league start after 134 appearances and delivered 3.0 innings of no-hit ball, fanning five and issuing one walk.

Memphis' 13-game road trip continues tomorrow at New Orleans with a four-game series against the Baby Cakes. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 7.

