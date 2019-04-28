Sounds Split Doubleheader in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - After getting postponed due to cold and rain on Saturday, the Nashville Sounds and Iowa Cubs split their doubleheader at Principal Park on Sunday afternoon. Matt Davidson, who homered in each game of the twinbill, hit back-to-back home runs with Eli White to fuel the Sounds to a 7-3 win in Game 1, and Iowa got revenge by throttling the Sounds 19-5 in Game 2.

The Sounds never trailed in Game 1 and had three separate innings where they started a rally with two outs and the bases empty. White and Jose Trevino ripped run-scoring doubles in the third, Trevino smashed a two-run double in the fifth to make it 4-0, and Zack Granite doubled and scored on an error in the sixth for a 5-0 lead. Wes Benjamin worked 5 2/3 innings in the win and gave up his only runs in the sixth on a three-run homer by Ian Happ. Then the Sounds responded with back-to-back blasts in the seventh from White and Davidson for the 7-3 final.

Davidson's second homer of the day came in the top of the first inning in Game 2 and provided a quick 2-0 lead, but Iowa erased that with 15 runs - including two grand slams - in the bottom of the first inning for a 15-2 rout. They sent 18 batters to the plate, and at one point 11 hitters in a row reached safely. Starter Ronald Herrera gave up five runs, Jarret Martin yielded eight, and Yoel Espinal allowed two in the long opening frame. The Sounds ended up walking a franchise-record 15 batters in the contest. Jett Bandy sparked the offense late in Game 2 with a run-scoring double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the sixth in a 19-5 final.

The Sounds return home to First Tennessee Park on Monday night to open a four-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers and an eight-game homestand. Richelson Pena (1-3, 5.25) is scheduled to oppose Zach Lovorn (1-0, 11.45). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds' 15 walks in Game 2 set a single-game franchise record (14 on 8/15/87 vs. Denver).

Matt Davidson hit four home runs in the five-game series and has eight on the year.

Eli White went 6-for-14 in the series and owns a nine-game hitting streak.

Friday's win combined with Sunday's Game 1 win marked the first time this season the Sounds won consecutive games

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

