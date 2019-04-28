Bishop's Four RBI Thrust Tacoma over Sacramento in Walk-Off Victory

April 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Tacoma, WA - Center fielder Braden Bishop provided all four Tacoma Rainiers RBI in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday at Cheney Stadium, including a three-run home run and the game-winning sacrifice fly to score left fielder Eric Young, Jr. in the bottom of the ninth, walking off the Sacramento River Cats, 4-3.

After Young, Jr. reached on a one-out line drive single to left field, right fielder Kristopher Negron worked an 11-pitch walk, advancing his teammate into scoring position. A second straight walk to second baseman Shed Long loaded the bases and prompted Sacramento (12-11) manager Dave Brundage to swap out pitcher Sam Coonrod (0-2) for lefty Sam Selman with Bishop coming up. A shallow fly ball from the University of Washington product to center field was enough for Young, Jr. to come in and dive around catcher Stephen Vogt's tag to win the game.

After the Rainiers (9-15), playing under the Tacoma Giants moniker of the 1960s, fell behind 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Bishop launched his third homer into the left field seats off Sacramento starter Shaun Anderson (1-2). The three-run big fly scored Negron and Long, giving Tacoma its first lead, 3-1.

Left-hander Jon Niese made his first start with the Rainiers since having his contractual rights purchased by the Seattle Mariners from the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks this past week. The nine-year MLB veteran pitched 3 1/3 innings, surrendering a pair of runs on two hits and five walks while striking out three.

Niese was relieved by southpaw Anthony Misiewicz, who dazzled in his Triple-A debut with four shutout frames, allowing two hits, one walk and compiling three strikeouts. Misiewicz was added to the roster before Sunday's game from Double-A Arkansas, where he had a 1.88 ERA in his first 24 innings this season. The 24-year-old was in line for the win until Vogt hit the equalizing home run off Parker Markel (1-0) in the top of the ninth. Markel was credited with his first victory after the blown save.

Tacoma is back on the road for four games starting Monday against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Right-hander Christian Bergman (0-2, 6.43) will battle righty Alex Klonowski (0-2, 10.03) as they both go for their first win of the season. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. PDT and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.