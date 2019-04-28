Express Drop First Series in 9-2 Loss to Baby Cakes

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (13-10) fell to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (13-10) by a final score of 9-2 in Sunday afternoon's series finale at Dell Diamond. This marks the first series the Express have lost after opening the season with three series wins and a pair of splits. The 'Cakes combined for four home runs while limiting the Express to only two hits before a trip home to Metairie.

The visitors' red-hot RHP Zac Gallen (3-0, 0.81) earned the win after limiting the E-Train to only two hits, both of which were solo home runs, while striking out seven batters in an 8.0 inning start. On the flip side, Express RHP Cy Sneed (0-3, 4.71) suffered the loss in his first start of the season after surrendering five runs on seven hits through 5.0 innings pitched.

New Orleans started the scoring party in the first inning when a Harold Ramirez single sent DH Austin Dean to home plate after notching a double. The next inning, Round Rock RF Drew Ferguson countered with a home run into the Express bullpen to tie the game at one.

The Baby Cakes promptly broke the tie when LF Gabriel Guerrero smashed a two-run homer into left field in the fourth. As if one wasn't enough, Dean sent another long ball over the Dell Diamond fences, scoring himself and 2B Isan Diaz to increase the 'Cakes lead to 5-1 in the fifth.

In the home half of the inning, E-Train 3B Nick Tanielu sent a no-doubter into the left field berm to cut the deficit to 5-2, but two more Baby Cakes homers gave the visitors a lead the Express could not catch. In the sixth, New Orleans 3B Deven Marrero reached second base on a double then C Bryan Holaday followed with a walk. Both hitters touched home plate on a three-run blast from SS Yadiel Rivera. In the eighth, Marrero added another solo home run to cap off the 9-2 'Cakes victory.

The E-Train hits the road for a season-high 12-game road trip, starting with a four-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). Express RHP Akeem Bostick (2-0, 3.10) is slated to start game one on Monday night against a Dodgers pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

