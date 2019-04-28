Reno Aces Game Notes - vs. Fresno

Today's Game: Anthony Vasquez will take the hill this afternoon for the Reno Aces. Vasquez enters looking for his first win of the 2019 campaign and has made three starts. He'll face off against Fresno right-hander Scott Copeland (1-0, 7.02). Kevin Cron enters this afternoon needing one home run to set the Aces franchise record for most home runs in a single month (12). Reno is currently riding their longest win streak of the season (3 games) and will host Las Vegas on Monday.

Believe It: There had been three walk-off grand slam home runs in Aces history entering last night's contest. Andrew Aplin changed that with a left-handed swing of the bat tonight. Aplin capped off a nine-run 9th inning with a slam off Fresno's Tanner Rainey. The last walk-off grand slam was hit by Peter O'Brien on 6/1/16 vs. Las Vegas. Prior to O'Brien, it had been done by Ed Easley (6/18/13 vs. Fresno) and Cody Ransom (5/27/11 vs. Sacramento).

Air Waves: On this date in 1965, Mets announcer Lindsey Nelson and a radio engineer climb into the Astrodome's gondola and are hoisted 208 feet above second base to broadcast the game. The umpiring crew determines that any ball hitting the pair will be in play, since an existing ground rule also calls a ball hitting any part of the dome is also in play.

April Home Run Showers: Kevin Cron came ready. Fresh out of Spring Training, the 2018 All-PCL selection was ready to hit in the Biggest Little City. His first homer came in the very first game (April 4 @ Fresno) and his last came just last night. Over the past five games, Cron has hit six home runs, driven in 15 runs. He has homered in nine games this season, entering this afternoon with a PCL-leading 11. Three players have hit 11 home runs in an individual month before (Mitch Haniger - July 2016 | Kila Ka'aihue - May 2013).

Nevada Football: Nevada Football opened their 2019-2020 campaign with their annual Spring Football game yesterday afternoon. The blue squad defeated the Silver squad 42-36. Elijah Cooks led all receivers in yards with 173 and a TD. The Silver team started the game with a 30-0 lead.

Here They Come: Leaving their shining new ballpark in Las Vegas, the Aviators (formerly 51's) make the trip to the Biggest Little City tomorrow night. The first pitch of the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network is slated for 6:35 p.m.

