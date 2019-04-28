GAME NOTES: San Antonio Missions vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

San Antonio Missions (14-8) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-15)

Game #23/Home Game 312

Sunday, April 28, 2:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Daniel Corcino (1-1, 5.21)

Broom Seekers: The Missions have claimed the first four games of their current series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers and go for the series sweep this afternoon. It would be the first five-game series sweep for San Antonio since at least 2005 when MLBAM began compiling stats. It would be the first series sweep of any kind since a three-game sweep of Double-A Corpus Christi from July 23-25, 2018.

Goose Egg Hunt: The Missions pitched another shutout last night bringing the season total to four. San Antonio is one of 13 teams in MiLB with at least four shutouts so far this season. Double-A Altoona, Double-A Jackson, Double-A Pensacola, and Single-A Kane County each have five. All four shutouts have come during the team's current six-game winning streak. It is the first time San Antonio has put together four shutouts in as few as six games since 2005 when MLBAM began compiling stats. San Antonio has pitched four shutouts in seven games four times since 2005. They did so from June 19-27, 2008, from May 19-26, 2014, from August 5-12, 2016, and from May 30-June 6, 2018. The last time San Antonio had four shutouts in a month was June 2018.

Milestone Watch: Jacob Nottingham is slated to play his 500th game of his professional career today. He has played 490 MiLB games and nine games in the big leagues. In his minor league career he is batting .256 with 54 home runs and 258 RBI.

WWWWWWinners: With last night's victory the Missions have now won a season-best six games in a row. During the six-game stretch San Antonio is batting .297 (52-for-175) and is outscoring their opponents 32-6. The pitching staff has an ERA of 1.13 (6 ER/48.0 IP) in those six games. It is the first six-game winning streak for San Antonio since their 11-game streak from May 1-12, 2018. The six-game winning streak is tied with Triple-A Gwinnett and Single-A West Virginia for the second-longest current winning streak in professional baseball. Triple-A El Paso is the hottest team in baseball having won eight games in a row.

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

OF Troy Stokes Jr. placed on Injured List (retroactive to 4/26)

RHP Tristan Archer transferred from short-season Rocky Mountain to San Antonio

