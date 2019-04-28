Express Shine in 11-7 Victory over Baby Cakes

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (13-9) used a full team effort to take a thrilling 11-7 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes (12-10) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The home team had an offensive explosion, ending the night with 17 total hits, including at least one hit from each batter, as well as multi-run homers from RF Kyle Tucker and LF Yordan Alvarez.

E-Train RHP Ralph Garza (2-0, 5.25) was awarded the win following a 2.0 inning relief appearance where he held the 'Cakes to three runs on two hits while striking out a pair. LHP Kent Emanuel notched a hold after punching out two in an inning of relief. New Orleans LHP Dylan Lee (1-1, 9.00) suffered the loss, and his first blown save, after surrendering four runs, only two of which were earned, on four hits.

A big first inning gave the Express an early lead. CF Derek Fisher got things started with a single, then advanced to second when 3B Jack Mayfield did the same. Alvarez sent his first of four RBI home with a double into center field. One at-bat later, Tucker blasted his third homer in the last four games 430 feet into center field to score three runs, giving the home team a 4-0 advantage.

The Baby Cakes fought back in the third to come within one. LF Austin Dean reached base on a walk to eventually score on a Harold Ramirez single. 'Cakes DH Peter O'Brien followed with a two-run right field home run. After a scoreless fourth, New Orleans used a pair of doubles to tie the game at four in the fifth.

The tie was short-lived thanks to another Alvarez double that was capped off with a Jones RBI single. New Orleans countered with a trio of runs in the seventh to take their first lead of the contest when 1B Matt Snyder sent a two-run RBI double into deep left field prior to a Gabriel Guerrero sacrifice fly that made the score 7-5.

Round Rock put to sleep any idea of a New Orleans win after an explosive performance in the final two innings. Fisher welcomed 'Cakes reliever LHP Jose Quijada into the game with a leadoff double then scored when Mayfield reached second on a fielding error by 3B Deven Marrero. Directly afterwards, Alvarez carved out a piece of right-center field for his Minor League Baseball-leading 11th longball of the 2019 campaign.

Tucker and Jones kept the ball rolling with back-to-back singles, with Jones eventually scoring on a wild pitch. In the eighth and final inning for the Express, Jones collected an RBI single that scored Mayfield after working a walk. As icing on the cake, DH Nick Tanielu fired a two-out double into the outfield, scoring Jones to secure the 11-7 win.

Round Rock and New Orleans close out their five-game on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond, with a scheduled 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Express RHP Cy Sneed (0-2, 3.38) gets the nod for his first start of the season while the 'Cakes plan to start RHP Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.36).

