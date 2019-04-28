Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (6-15) at Iowa Cubs (13-8)

April 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #22 & 23: Nashville Sounds (6-15) vs. Iowa Cubs (13-8)

Pitching Matchup: Game 1: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-3, 8.97) vs. LHP Mike Montgomery (MLB Rehab)

Game 2: RHP Ronald Herrera (0-1, 27.00) vs. RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (0-3, 8.47)

First Pitch: 1:08 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Dilly Dilly!: In his first start of the season Friday night, Tim Dillard threw five shutout innings and allowed one hit and struck out three batters. He now has 10 strikeouts this season, giving him 344 in his Nashville career. He is eight punchouts shy of the franchise record held by Jamie Werly. At Dillard's pace of 6.28 strikeouts per nine innings, it will take him 11.2 more innings to tie the record.

Willie Back at Second: For the first time this season, Willie Calhoun played second base for Nashville Friday night. The last time he played second base was on September 3, 2017 for Triple-A Round Rock, where he started 74 games at the position that season. Calhoun came into the league exclusively as a second baseman, making most of his starts there from 2015 to 2017.

Coming Up Clutch: Willie Calhoun's go-ahead RBI double in the top of the ninth Friday night sealed the win for the Sounds. It was Nashville's 16th run scored in the ninth this season, the most they've scored in any inning this season, with 13 runs being scored in the second and 11 coming in the fifth. The 16 runs have accounted for 19.8% of Nashville's runs this season.

DéjÃ Vu: On Friday night, Hunter Cole tied his single-game career-high of three walks. The last time he achieved the feat was exactly two years earlier on April 26, 2017 when he was playing for Double-A Richmond versus Bowie. He went 1-for-1 with a run, a double and three walks in that game.

You Shall Not Pass: Nashville catchers have not allowed a passed ball this season. They are one of two teams (Memphis) in the Pacific Coast League to not allow one this season. Reno has allowed the most this season with nine passed balls.

Hold 'Em Under Four: Five of Nashville's six wins have come when their opponent scored less than four runs and have not lost in that circumstance. In two of those games, Ariel Jurado was the starter, while Tim Dillard, Taylor Hearn and Richelson Peña round out the other starts.

