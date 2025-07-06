Pair of Big Innings Boost Tacoma 15-2 Rout over Salt Lake

July 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees saw Sunday's series finale get away from them after a six-run fourth and a seven-run sixth by Tacoma finished off a 15-2 decision as the Bees fall to 1-11 against the Rainiers in 2025.

Tacoma Rainiers 15, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Jhonathan Díaz (5 - 5)

LP: Jake Eder (2 - 7)

Game Summary

Matthew Lugo picked up right where he left off, launching a solo homer in the first after a four-hit night on Saturday -- his seventh blast of the year.

Jake Eder opened strong with 2.1 innings of no-hit ball before Tacoma strung together three straight hits to tie it briefly.

Lugo added a double in the third and came around to score on Carter Kieboom's RBI single, giving both players two hits in the afternoon and pushing Salt Lake back in front, 2-1.

Tacoma broke the game open in the fourth, scoring six runs all with two outs while sending 10 batters to the plate including six batters reaching base consecutively. Jack Lopez delivered the big blow with a three-run homer to left-center, and Harry Ford followed with a two-run double to cap the rally, taking a 7-2 lead and posting 10 hits after four innings of play.

Tacoma continued to put the hammer down with a seven-run outburst in the top of the sixth where the Rainiers sent 10 to the plate for the second time in the game. Victor Labrada smashed his first Triple-A home run that was a grand slam with two outs to provide the dagger and put Salt Lake behind 14-2.

The Bees mustered up three hits in the last four innings with Matthew Lugo and Carter Kieboom both tabbing three-hit games while Tacoma added one more for completion in the eighth securing its 11th win in 12 games of the season series with a 15-2 victory in Sunday's series finale.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped the final game of the series by a score of 14-2, falling to 33-53 on the year and 1-11 against Tacoma in 2025.

The Bees allowed double-digit runs for the 23rd time this season, the most in the PCL and have now given up double-digit hits in 10 of their last 11 games.

Tacoma has scored at least seven runs in eight games this season against Salt Lake, including five games with nine or more in the current six-game set. Over 12 games in the season series, the Rainiers have outscored the Bees 108-54.

Matthew Lugo and Carter Kieboom made up for six of the eight Salt Lake hits on Sunday, while being held to two runs to which they moved to 1-33 when scoring three or less.

Matthew Lugo remained red hot at the plate with a three-hit day that included a home run and a double. Lugo extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest stretch of his season providing his Triple-A career-best seventh home run of the year. Lugo wrapped up a scorching hot series batting .440 /.440/.640 with a home run and two doubles, six RBI and three runs scored.

Carter Kieboom racked his second three-hit game of the series notching his team-best eighth three-hit performance of the season. Kieboom drove in his fourth run of the series ranking as the second most among Bees players to Lugo with six.

Up Next

Salt Lake will remain at home for six more as they will host the Sacramento River Cats with game one on Tuesday, July 8 at 7:05 p.m MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.