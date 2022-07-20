Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Home Opener

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 home opener schedule. The Wild begin their tenth anniversary AHL season at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 14, 2022, against the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m. CT.

The entire 2022-23 AHL schedule is set to be announced on Thursday, Jul. 21. Stay tuned to our social media and website for more details.

Information on Wild 365 Plans, Flex Plans, and Premium Seating can be found at iowawild.com or by calling the Iowa Wild offices at 515-564-8700. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

