Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Home Opener
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 home opener schedule. The Wild begin their tenth anniversary AHL season at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 14, 2022, against the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m. CT.
The entire 2022-23 AHL schedule is set to be announced on Thursday, Jul. 21. Stay tuned to our social media and website for more details.
Information on Wild 365 Plans, Flex Plans, and Premium Seating can be found at iowawild.com or by calling the Iowa Wild offices at 515-564-8700. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
