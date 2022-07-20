Admirals Set Home Opener for 2022-23
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will kick off the home portion of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.
The Admirals complete schedule will be released, along with the rest of the American Hockey League, tomorrow July 21st.
The Ads opponent for the home opener, Manitoba, is the team they dispatched in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs last year. It was the team's first series win since 2011.
Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and start for as little as $26 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
Single game tickets for next season will go on sale on September 20th and the always anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2022
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce Home Opener at Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Home Openers - AHL
- Admirals Set Home Opener for 2022-23 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Save the Date: Hershey's Home Opener for 2022-23 Season Is October 15 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks 2022-23 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 14 against Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Checkers' Home Opener Set for October 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Announce Date of 2022-23 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 15 - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 22nd - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022-23 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Opening Night Set for Saturday, October 15 vs. Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bridgeport Islanders to Face Laval in 2022-23 Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Home Opener Set for October 17 against Penguins - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night vs. Defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves on October 22 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Announce October 15 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Announce Opening Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Senators Sign Goaltender Logan Flodell to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Ticket Availability Announced for NHL Exhibition Game Between Ottawa and Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Cam Johnson and Dominic Franco Sign AHL Contracts - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.