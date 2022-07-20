Admirals Set Home Opener for 2022-23

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will kick off the home portion of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

The Admirals complete schedule will be released, along with the rest of the American Hockey League, tomorrow July 21st.

The Ads opponent for the home opener, Manitoba, is the team they dispatched in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs last year. It was the team's first series win since 2011.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and start for as little as $26 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale on September 20th and the always anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.

