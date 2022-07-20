Penguins Announce Date of 2022-23 Home Opener
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
To kick off the 2022-23 campaign, the Penguins will face-off against their PA Turnpike Rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 11-9-2-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) all-time in its home openers, including last year's 2-1 defeat of Lehigh Valley.
The Penguins' full 2022-23 regular and preseason schedules are expected to be unveiled tomorrow, Thursday, July 21.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
