Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Home Opener

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their home opener for the 2022-23 season. The Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. The full 2022-23 schedule will be released later this week.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 regular season are available now and start at just $26 per game, before fees. To purchase tickets, fans can click here. Information regarding single-game tickets will be available soon.

