Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce Home Opener at Acrisure Arena
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have announced the home opener for their inaugural season will take place on Sunday, December 18 at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT.
Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue will open its doors to Firebirds fans for the very first time as the team goes head-to-head with the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes. This will be the fifth matchup of the season between Pacific Divisional foes Coachella Valley and Tucson.
The Firebirds will already have played 21 games by the time of the home opener, including four games in the Seattle area. Coachella Valley's December 18 matchup against the Roadrunners welcomes the Firebirds faithful at the brand-new facility for the very first time.
Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for more exciting news and events leading up to and surrounding the evening.
