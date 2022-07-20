Save the Date: Hershey's Home Opener for 2022-23 Season Is October 15

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club's home opener for the 2022-23 season will take place versus the Utica Comets on Saturday, October 15 at GIANT Center. The puck drops on the club's 85th season at 7 p.m. that evening.

The full 72-game schedule for the 2022-23 season is expected to be released on Thursday, July 21.

Single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer.

Fans may join the Season Ticket Holder community with plans starting at less than $12 per game! Choose your games and seats with Full and Partial plans available now.

Fans may also get on our Group Sales Priority List! Place a $100 deposit by July 31 to secure priority access to tickets, when they become available, and exclusive perks!

