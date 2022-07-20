Opening Night Set for Saturday, October 15 vs. Bridgeport

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will open their home-ice schedule on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:05 p.m. against the Bridgeport Islanders on Opening Night at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds captured the Eastern Conference championship this past June by defeating the Laval Rocket in a thrilling seven-game series. Full details for Opening Night, including the Eastern Conference Champions banner-raising ceremony, will be released at a later date.

The full AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Thursday. Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

