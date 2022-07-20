Opening Night Set for Saturday, October 15 vs. Bridgeport
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will open their home-ice schedule on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:05 p.m. against the Bridgeport Islanders on Opening Night at the MassMutual Center.
The Thunderbirds captured the Eastern Conference championship this past June by defeating the Laval Rocket in a thrilling seven-game series. Full details for Opening Night, including the Eastern Conference Champions banner-raising ceremony, will be released at a later date.
The full AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Thursday. Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2022
- Save the Date: Hershey's Home Opener for 2022-23 Season Is October 15 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks 2022-23 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 14 against Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Checkers' Home Opener Set for October 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Announce Date of 2022-23 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 15 - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 22nd - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022-23 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Opening Night Set for Saturday, October 15 vs. Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bridgeport Islanders to Face Laval in 2022-23 Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Home Opener Set for October 17 against Penguins - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night vs. Defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves on October 22 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Announce October 15 Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Announce Opening Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Senators Sign Goaltender Logan Flodell to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Ticket Availability Announced for NHL Exhibition Game Between Ottawa and Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Cam Johnson and Dominic Franco Sign AHL Contracts - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.