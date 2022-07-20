IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night vs. Defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves on October 22

July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs celebrate Opening Night, their 2022-23 home opener, at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. The 2022-23 season is the IceHogs' 24th campaign in the Stateline and 16th in the American Hockey League.

The long-time, in-state rivalry between the IceHogs and the Wolves rolls into its 16th season with the IceHogs holding an all-time record of 85-67-10-5 against the Wolves, including a 52-28-3-1 record at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Last season, the IceHogs were the only team in the Central Division to hold a winning record against the Wolves with an 8-3-0-1 standing, including a single-season best 5-0-0-1 record in Rosemont.

The IceHogs, along with the American Hockey League, will release the full 2022-23 schedule on tomorrow, Thursday, July 21.

Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now!

Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.