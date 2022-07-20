IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night vs. Defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves on October 22
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs celebrate Opening Night, their 2022-23 home opener, at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. The 2022-23 season is the IceHogs' 24th campaign in the Stateline and 16th in the American Hockey League.
The long-time, in-state rivalry between the IceHogs and the Wolves rolls into its 16th season with the IceHogs holding an all-time record of 85-67-10-5 against the Wolves, including a 52-28-3-1 record at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Last season, the IceHogs were the only team in the Central Division to hold a winning record against the Wolves with an 8-3-0-1 standing, including a single-season best 5-0-0-1 record in Rosemont.
The IceHogs, along with the American Hockey League, will release the full 2022-23 schedule on tomorrow, Thursday, July 21.
Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now!
Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.
